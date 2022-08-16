Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 3,714.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,546 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESML. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ESML traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,025 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

