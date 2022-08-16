Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.51 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3,457.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,849 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $33,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 382,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,202,692. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

