Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $22.50 Million Investment in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 848,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 91,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. 3,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

