Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 533,507 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4,118.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 533,507 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 214,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,194. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

