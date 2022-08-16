Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,665,213 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,000. First Majestic Silver makes up 1.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of First Majestic Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 641,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 458,523 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 372,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 70,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0061 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

