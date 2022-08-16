AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.7% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $3,543,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

