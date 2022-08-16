AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

