AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in AbbVie by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.16. 113,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

