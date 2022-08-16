Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 181,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,867. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $6,353,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

