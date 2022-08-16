Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 889,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 314,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 717,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 32,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,732. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

