Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 20,950 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Cadence Bank comprises 0.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. 20,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,020. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.