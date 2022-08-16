Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 908 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 3.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Hershey by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.51. 8,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

