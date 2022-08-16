Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Update

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $900.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.29. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Accolade

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,205 shares of company stock worth $42,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 99,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade



Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.



