Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AgroFresh Solutions

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Further Reading

