Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 952 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 618.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,240,000 after buying an additional 90,825 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.