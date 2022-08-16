Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.