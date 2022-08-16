Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 31.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 5.2 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.