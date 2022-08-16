Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $486.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

