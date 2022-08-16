Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $365,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWV opened at $249.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.