Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.05.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

CRM stock opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,470,994. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

