Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

Blackstone stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

