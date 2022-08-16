Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,668 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,359,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

CVS stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.