ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $455,471.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACENT has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ACENT

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

