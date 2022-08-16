Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

ACER opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acer Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Acer Therapeutics worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

See Also

