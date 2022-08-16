Achain Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $188,971.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00180151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00128197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

