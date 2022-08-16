adbank (ADB) Price Down 5.4% This Week

adbank (ADB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $347,684.16 and $170,507.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066724 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

Buying and Selling adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars.

