Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Down 6.8%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 4,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the period. Abingworth LLP raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $18,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.