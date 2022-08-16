Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,389. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,222,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 325,234 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,927,000. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 709,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

