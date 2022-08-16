Adshares Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $108.22 million and $1.39 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00015213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,692,739 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

