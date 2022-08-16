Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172,241 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,867,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.