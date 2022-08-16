Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADVM. Truist Financial raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
