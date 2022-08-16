AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER remained flat at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,894. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

