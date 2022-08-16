Aeron (ARNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,178.00

Aeron (ARNX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Aeron has a market cap of $1,202.46 and approximately $22,178.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00127994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00065968 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars.

