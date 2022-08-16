Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics
In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.