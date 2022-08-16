Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.