AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,279,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 278,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 232,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 184,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.19 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. AeroVironment’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

