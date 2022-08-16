AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

AerSale Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.17. 84,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. AerSale has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.50.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

AerSale Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AerSale by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

