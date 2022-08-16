Aeternity Hits Market Cap of $33.74 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

