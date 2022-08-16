AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AEye Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of AEye stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. AEye has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Get AEye alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at AEye

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

In other news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AEye news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $112,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,215 shares of company stock worth $428,750. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.