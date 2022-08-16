AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 255.56% from the stock’s current price.
AEye Trading Down 23.7 %
NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,654. AEye has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
