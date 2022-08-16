AGA Token Reaches Market Cap of $869,525.98 (AGA)

AGA Token (AGA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, AGA Token has traded down 70.4% against the US dollar. AGA Token has a market capitalization of $869,525.98 and $325.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGA Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013678 BTC.
AGA Token Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com.
AGA Token Coin Trading
