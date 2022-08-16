Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.54. 3,810,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,347. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by $0.99. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.