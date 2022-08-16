Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.08 EPS

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($3.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Agrify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Agrify Trading Down 14.4 %

AGFY stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agrify by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agrify by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

