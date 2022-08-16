Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Issues Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aileron Therapeutics

ALRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

