AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 165,847 shares.The stock last traded at $10.71 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirSculpt Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

In other news, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $14,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 169,060 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,480,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

