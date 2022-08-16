Akroma (AKA) Hits Market Cap of $45,930.67

Akroma (AKA) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $45,930.67 and approximately $316.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 935.2% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.59 or 0.07860408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00167853 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

