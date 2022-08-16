Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 146,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ALG traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.01. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

