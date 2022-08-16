Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. 3,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,937. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,409 shares of company stock worth $1,390,051 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $507,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

