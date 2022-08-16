Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:ALB traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.10. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 126.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

