Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ALDX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 8,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,853. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 144,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $728,134.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,389,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 144,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $728,134.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,389,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,467,373.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 497,600 shares of company stock worth $2,803,640. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

