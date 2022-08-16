Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Alfen Price Performance
ALFNF opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16. Alfen has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $92.93.
About Alfen
