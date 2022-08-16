Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Alfen Price Performance

ALFNF opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16. Alfen has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

About Alfen

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.

